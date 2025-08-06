BLB standalone net profit rises 32.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.10% to Rs 56.42 croreNet profit of BLB rose 32.22% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.10% to Rs 56.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales56.42236.05 -76 OPM %26.235.21 -PBDT14.8712.04 24 PBT14.8412.01 24 NP11.498.69 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content