BLS E-Services consolidated net profit declines 58.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 73.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 66.31% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.04% to Rs 301.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BLS E-Services declined 58.54% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.73.6572.71301.48243.0614.7916.7513.8713.6015.6312.7049.0832.3614.4211.5745.7129.5810.3124.8731.4018.88