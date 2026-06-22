Monsoon expected to pick up pace
The southwest monsoon is expected to pick up pace again, with weather conditions turning favourable across parts of the country in the coming days.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered rainfall across Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha this week. The southern parts of the country are expected to continue receiving heavy showers.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST