Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blue Dart Express appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Image

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Blue Dart Express has announced the appointment of Dipanjan Banerjee as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Blue Dart Express, effective June 2024.
Dipanjan brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in business development and market expansion within the express delivery and logistics industry. In his most recent role as Chief Business Officer at Ecom Express, he demonstrated his leadership and strategic capabilities across various roles. Prior to Ecom Express, Dipanjan was with FedEx Express, where he showcased his expertise in strategic business planning, supply chain management, and developing express delivery solutions.
Dipanjan holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Amity University and has completed the Management Development Program at the Indian School of Business (ISB). His achievements have earned him recognition, including being named one of India's top 10 CBOs by prominent industry forums.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon