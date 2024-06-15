Blue Dart Express appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Dipanjan brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in business development and market expansion within the express delivery and logistics industry. In his most recent role as Chief Business Officer at Ecom Express, he demonstrated his leadership and strategic capabilities across various roles. Prior to Ecom Express, Dipanjan was with FedEx Express, where he showcased his expertise in strategic business planning, supply chain management, and developing express delivery solutions.

Dipanjan holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Amity University and has completed the Management Development Program at the Indian School of Business (ISB). His achievements have earned him recognition, including being named one of India's top 10 CBOs by prominent industry forums.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Blue Dart Express has announced the appointment of Dipanjan Banerjee as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Blue Dart Express, effective June 2024.