Monday, July 13, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS' US arm executes 5-year Master Services Agreement with SpaceX

BLUECLOUDS' US arm executes 5-year Master Services Agreement with SpaceX

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that its United States subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions - USA (BCSSL-USA), has executed a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International, MY.

Under the Agreement, BCSSL-USA may provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations and related AI enabled digital transformation services, subject to mutually agreed Statements of Work and the terms of the Master Services Agreement.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jaykay Enterprises board approves fund raising via rights issue

Jaykay Enterprises board approves fund raising via rights issue

Zelio E-Mobility commissions its new manufacturing unit in Coimbatore

Zelio E-Mobility commissions its new manufacturing unit in Coimbatore

Laser Power & Infra IPO subscribed 38.94 times

Laser Power & Infra IPO subscribed 38.94 times

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC Q1 ResultsGoogle Health Review AppLava Bold N2 5G ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIT Stocks TodayBlue Cloud Hit Upper CircuitTechnology NewsPersonal Finance