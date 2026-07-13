HCL Technologies forays into full-stack AI market

With strategic AI data center investment of Rs 3,500

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced its entry into the full-stack AI market to address the complete spectrum of full-stack business opportunities arising from growing demand for AI-led services and solutions across private sector and government. This will be powered by a strategic investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore to establish AI data centers, with the potential to scale to 50MW of capacity.

The AI data center investment is complemented by HCLTech's existing capabilities across AI data center design, DevOps and AI cloud operations as well as our software portfolio, enabling a truly integrated end-to-end play. The proposed investment shall be made through the Company's new subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries that will be set-up for this business.