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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises board approves fund raising via rights issue

Jaykay Enterprises board approves fund raising via rights issue

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 July 2026

The board of Jaykay Enterprises at its meeting held on 13 July 2026 has approved the raising of funds by way of the issue of partly-paid up equity shares of the Company to its eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) on a right basis (Rights Issue), for a maximum amount of up to Rs. 155 crore.

 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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