Jaykay Enterprises board approves fund raising via rights issue
At meeting held on 13 July 2026The board of Jaykay Enterprises at its meeting held on 13 July 2026 has approved the raising of funds by way of the issue of partly-paid up equity shares of the Company to its eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) on a right basis (Rights Issue), for a maximum amount of up to Rs. 155 crore.
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST