Thomas Cook launches Zero Markup Forex Card

Thomas Cook (India) has introduced Zero Markup Card by relaunching its One Currency Card with Zero Mark-up and Zero Cross-Currency Conversion Charge. Designed for India's rapidly growing base of digitally savvy and frequent international travellers, the card offers a smarter, more transparent and cost-efficient payment solution for overseas travel.

The company's latest offering combines the convenience of modern travel cards with the inherent advantages of a prepaid forex card, including the ability to lock in foreign exchange rates before travel. This provides customers protection against currency volatility a key concern amid the heightened fluctuations witnessed across global currencies this year.

Deepesh Varma, Chief Business Officer Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, Today's travellers are far more value-conscious and digitally savvy when it comes to international spending. Our Zero Markup Forex Card has been designed to address the very specific needs of today's traveller by combining zero markup and zero cross-currency conversion charges with the unique advantage of locking in exchange rates before travel. This gives customers greater control over their overseas spends while protecting them from unpredictable exchange rate movements during their journey an advantage that is especially relevant in today's volatile currency environment. The initiative reiterates Thomas Cook's position as India ka Forex Specialist' and reflects our sustained focus on innovation and elevated customer experience.