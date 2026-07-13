Zelio E-Mobility commissions its new manufacturing unit in Coimbatore

Zelio E-Mobility has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, marking a major step in the company's strategic expansion across South India.

Strategically located at Trichy Road, Nagiyyaan Thottam, Lakshmi Nagar Kannampalayam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the new facility spans approximately 39,000 sq. ft. and will support electric scooter assembly, storage, logistics, and allied business operations. The commencement of operations starts today, at the Coimbatore facility will primarily cater to southern markets including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and South Maharashtra.

The Coimbatore facility has an installed production and assembly capacity of 60,000 units per annum. During its initial phase of operations, the plant is expected to manufacture and assemble approximately 24,000-30,000 electric two-wheelers annually, with production gradually scaling in line with market demand and operational ramp-up.

Zelio E-Mobility's manufacturing network already includes its Ladwa plant in Haryana, spread across 2,63,450 sq. ft.; the Patan plant in Haryana, covering 2,52,301 sq. ft.; and the Cuttack plant in Odisha, spanning approximately 30,500 sq. ft., all supporting production, assembly, and regional operations.

Prior to the commissioning of the Coimbatore facility, Zelio E-Mobility's total installed manufacturing capacity stood at 1,80,000 units per annum. With the addition of 60,000 units from the Coimbatore plant, the company's aggregate installed manufacturing capacity now rises to 2,40,000 units per annum, representing a 33% expansion.