Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 121.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.68% to Rs 350.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 449.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 400.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 121.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.