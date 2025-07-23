Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors will closely monitor IPO activity, the India-US trade deal, and developments on the tariff front. The Nifty traded near the 25,200 level.

Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past four trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 505.01 points or 0.60% to 82,679.42. The Nifty 50 index added 138.95 points or 0.55% to 25,199.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,736 shares rose and 2,199 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Overcast conditions in Manchester before Toss at 3 PM

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Anshul Kamboj gets debut cap; Toss at 3 PM IST

Surya Roshni share price

Here's why Surya Roshni share price rose over 4% in trade on July 23

Sneha Makhija, head of wealth planning at Sanctum Wealth

Gen Next's preferences lean toward globally diversified portfolio

Air India Express

Doha-bound Air India Express returns to Calicut after mid-air tech fault

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 0.30% to 11,631.95. The index fell 2.04% in the past four trading session.

Castrol India (up 2.52%), GAIL (India) (up 1.16%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.94%), Petronet LNG (up 0.92%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.59%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.53%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.51%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.47%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.313 from the previous close of 6.309.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lowerr against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4325 compared with its close of 86.3800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.04% to Rs 1,00,369.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 97.45.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.04% to 4.381.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement declined 12 cents, or 0.17% to $68.47 a barrel.

Stocks to Watch:

Ideaforge Technology declined 6.46% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.5 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1.17 in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 85.17% YoY to Rs 12.78 crore during the quarter.

Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.06%. The company reported a 328.09% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 35.36 crore, on a 241.54% rise in total income to Rs 29.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon