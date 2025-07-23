Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday lowered India's growth forecast for FY26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent on account of trade uncertainty and higher US tariffs that are expected to impact exports and investment. Despite the downward revision from the April 2025 Asian Development Outlook (ADO), India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. "This revision is primarily due to the impact of US baseline tariffs and associated policy uncertainty. In addition to the effects of lower global growth and the direct impact of additional US tariffs on Indian exports, heightened policy uncertainty may affect investment flows," the July ADO said.

 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

