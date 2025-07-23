Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.46% to Rs 1131.24 croreNet profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 105.32% to Rs 43.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.46% to Rs 1131.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 723.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1131.24723.03 56 OPM %6.315.15 -PBDT62.4430.51 105 PBT58.8728.45 107 NP43.5921.23 105
