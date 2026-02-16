Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Axita Cotton allots 3.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Board of Axita Cotton allots 3.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

At meeting held on 16 February 2026

The board of Axita Cotton at its meeting held on 16 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 3,47,22,832 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:10. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 38,24,95,333 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

RBI's tighter lending norms rattle capital market stocks

RBI's tighter lending norms rattle capital market stocks

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 419.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 419.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast