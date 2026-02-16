Board of Axita Cotton allots 3.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue

At meeting held on 16 February 2026

The board of Axita Cotton at its meeting held on 16 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 3,47,22,832 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:10. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 38,24,95,333 equity shares of Re 1 each.

