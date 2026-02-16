Board of Axita Cotton allots 3.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue
At meeting held on 16 February 2026The board of Axita Cotton at its meeting held on 16 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 3,47,22,832 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:10. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 38,24,95,333 equity shares of Re 1 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:32 AM IST