Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 141.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.141.21122.45-1.18-10.99-2.83-18.33-7.46-22.87-7.12-0.96

