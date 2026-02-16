Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 141.21 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 141.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales141.21122.45 15 OPM %-1.18-10.99 -PBDT-2.83-18.33 85 PBT-7.46-22.87 67 NP-7.12-0.96 -642

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

