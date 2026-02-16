Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2820 shares

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 February 2026.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2820 shares. The stock slipped 5.66% to Rs.1,165.00. Volumes stood at 6144 shares in the last session.

 

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 76141 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3308 shares. The stock increased 5.55% to Rs.1,997.80. Volumes stood at 3964 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 6.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44074 shares. The stock increased 11.41% to Rs.915.90. Volumes stood at 82829 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 9.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78368 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.519.90. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 56167 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5821 shares. The stock increased 7.37% to Rs.469.30. Volumes stood at 3035 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

