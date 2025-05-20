Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Hindalco Industries approves acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Board of Hindalco Industries approves acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Hindalco Industries at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity stake in EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources (EMMRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Essel Mining & Industries (EMIL) for a consideration of Rs 48 lakhs along with net debt value of Rs 1131 crore, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company along with requisite approvals from State Government and Central Government as may be applicable. Additional information as required under Listing Regulations for the said matter, as applicable, is being filed separately.

Bharti Airtel partners with Google to officer Google One subscription to its customers

HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

