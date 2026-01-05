Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Park Medi World approves acquisition of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 January 2026

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 05 January 2026 has approved the acquisition of whole of existing shareholding of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital which owns and operates Mahip Hospitals for a consideration of Rs 40 crore.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Bathinda, Krishna Super-speciality Hospital serves as a vital healthcare hub for both urban and rural districts, offering a centralized location for multiple super-specialties.

Park Medi World has been managing operations of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital since July 2025, and has now acquired 100% shareholding from the current promoters.

With the addition of this hospital, Park Group increases its hospital capacity and strengthens its infrastructure, supporting its plan to reach a total of 5,260 beds by March 2028.

 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

