Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 20 February 2026

The board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries at its meeting held on 20 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants at an issue price of Rs 210 each (including a premium of Rs 200 each) to non-promoter category on preferential basis, up on receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs 95.99 lakh being 75% of the issue price per warrant.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 25,349,520/- consisting of 25,34,952 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

JSW Infrastructure approves fund raising up to Rs 25 cr via equity route

JSW Infrastructure approves fund raising up to Rs 25 cr via equity route

India's core sector grows at 4% in Jan-26, Steel and Cement production surges

India's core sector grows at 4% in Jan-26, Steel and Cement production surges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance