Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.49%

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.49% at 967.75 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.88%, Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 3.56% and Raymond Realty Ltd fell 3.22%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 4.27% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.40% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.18% to close at 25476.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.21% to close at 83536.08 today.

Prestige Estate records 300% YoY growth in sales in Q1

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

