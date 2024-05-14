Business Standard
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore
Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 63.87% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1235.78 -16 OPM %11.659.31 -PBDT2.812.32 21 PBT2.591.96 32 NP3.131.91 64
First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

