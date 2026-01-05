Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY



Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Yes Bank has reported a 5.2% growth in loans and advances to Rs 257,508 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 244,834 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 292,484 crore during the period under review, up 5.5% YoY and 1.3% QoQ.

The bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio improved to 34% as of 31 December 2025, up from 33.1% a year earlier and 33.7% in the previous quarter.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 88% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 88.3% in the same period of the previous year and 84.5% in the previous quarter.

 

The liquidity coverage ratio was at 123.8% as of 31 December 2025, as against 133.2% as of 31 December 2024 and 125.1% as of 30 September 2025.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services, and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to retail and MSME as well as corporate clients.

The bank reported an 18.3% rise in net profit to Rs 654 crore on a 9.4% increase in total net income to Rs 3,945 crore in Q2 September 2025 as compared with Q2 September 2024.

Shares of Yes Bank rose 0.58% to Rs 22.42 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

