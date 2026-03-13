Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering bags Rs 35-cr tower supply order

Bondada Engineering bags Rs 35-cr tower supply order

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Bondada Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 35.39 crore from Pratap Technocrats for the supply of 40-metre towers.

The scope of work includes supply of 40M towers along with hardware, foundation bolts and foundation templates, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed by October 2026.

Bondada Engineering added that the promoter or promoter group does not have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

 

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking mandatory NAT in all blood banks

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,400 pts, Nifty drops 2%; Oil tops $102; ₹9.8 trn m-cap gone

Russian oil, crude oil

How the Iran war's oil shock is giving Russia a $150 million daily boost

Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness zooms 16% on huge volumes; up 4th day in weak market

trade talk, US India

Govt to delay signing US trade deal amid fresh tariff, energy concerns

The compnays consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Bondada Engineering fell 1.06% to Rs 280.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

JNK India appoints Anand Agarwal as interim CFO

JNK India appoints Anand Agarwal as interim CFO

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance