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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering board approved migration to main board

Bondada Engineering board approved migration to main board

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 July 2026

The board of Bondada Engineering at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the Mmigration of the listing and trading of the equity shares of the Company from the SME Platform of BSE to the Main Board of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and other matters related or incidental thereto, subject to approval of members of the Company.

 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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