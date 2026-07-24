Bondada Engineering board approved migration to main board
At meeting held on 24 July 2026The board of Bondada Engineering at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the Mmigration of the listing and trading of the equity shares of the Company from the SME Platform of BSE to the Main Board of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and other matters related or incidental thereto, subject to approval of members of the Company.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST