Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.22%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.22%

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 32.21% over last one month compared to 8.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 4.22% today to trade at Rs 308.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.55% to quote at 2875.43. The index is down 8.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ADC India Communications Ltd increased 3.28% and ITI Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 6.52 % over last one year compared to the 7.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 32.21% over last one month compared to 8.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7554 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 973.9 on 27 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Poonawalla Fincorp deepens commitment to its AI-first approach

Larsen & Toubro wins contract for extension of Red Line of Riyadh Metro

Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating

Nifty trades above 25,350 mark; breadth strong

Stock Alert: Marico, Motilal Oswal, Vishal Mega Mart, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Ramkrishna Forgings

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

