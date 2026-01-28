Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.22%
Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 32.21% over last one month compared to 8.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX
Tejas Networks Ltd rose 4.22% today to trade at Rs 308.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.55% to quote at 2875.43. The index is down 8.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ADC India Communications Ltd increased 3.28% and ITI Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 6.52 % over last one year compared to the 7.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 32.21% over last one month compared to 8.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7554 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 973.9 on 27 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST