Asian Paints Ltd Slides 6.27%

Asian Paints Ltd fell 6.27% today to trade at Rs 2460.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.93% to quote at 55656.76. The index is down 6.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd decreased 0.55% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.42% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 1.33 % over last one year compared to the 7.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 11.34% over last one month compared to 6.72% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13610 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50500 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2985.5 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2125 on 04 Mar 2025.

