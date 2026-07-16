Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 41140, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 11.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41140, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24115.45. The Sensex is at 77391.23, up 0.27%.Bosch Ltd has added around 4.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26645.1, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9138 shares today, compared to the daily average of 42317 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 41255, down 0.71% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 6.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 11.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 58.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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