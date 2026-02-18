Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 35295, down 0.21% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% rally in NIFTY and a 29.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35295, down 0.21% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28174.55, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2726 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20778 shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35345, down 0.31% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% rally in NIFTY and a 29.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

