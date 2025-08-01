Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group establishes new division for aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software

Brightcom Group establishes new division for aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Brightcom Group announced the launch of a dedicated division focused on aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software. This initiative represents a significant strategic expansion designed to leverage Brightcom's long-standing expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data processing into the defence sector, complementing the company's core digital marketing and advertising businesses.

Commenting on this strategic move, Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, stated, "This marks an important milestone in our company's journey. By establishing this new division, we are looking to leverage our extensive relationships to address the rapidly evolving market needs. This move will capitalise on our years of expertise in data-driven decision-making and our capabilities in AI and ML. It aligns perfectly with our objective of driving technological innovation in high-impact sectors. The proposal will be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for formal discussion and approval. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to unveiling the official name of the division and announcing the induction of a seasoned leadership team and esteemed advisors with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies. This initiative sets the stage for the next version of Brightcom.

 

The new division will focus on developing advanced software platforms that are integral to military and defence operations.

AI-powered autonomous flight systems for UAVs, enabling intelligent navigation and mission execution

Real-time threat detection and response algorithms, designed to adapt dynamically to evolving battlefield conditions

Swarm coordination frameworks that facilitate synchronised operations across fleets of autonomous drones

Also Read

trading

TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Shanti Gold IPO listing

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op

New banking law kicks in today to boost governance, protect deposits

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows; PNB Housing slumps 10%, pharma stocks weak, HUL rallies 4%

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

NISAR launch among world's most precise, says Isro chief Narayanan

Cybersecurity architectures tailored for aerial platforms, ensuring mission-critical data integrity and system resilience

High-fidelity simulation engines for mission planning, strategic modelling, and operational readiness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 743 cr

JSW Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 743 cr

Market drop in early trade; breadth positive

Market drop in early trade; breadth positive

Nifty 50 could open with some gains; Trump levies steep reciprocal tariff rates on several countries

Nifty 50 could open with some gains; Trump levies steep reciprocal tariff rates on several countries

Escorts Kubota sell 7,154 tractors in Jul'25

Escorts Kubota sell 7,154 tractors in Jul'25

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh units in July'25

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh units in July'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon