Britannia Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5894.5, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5894.5, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 0.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50751.65, down 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5916, down 0.96% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 24.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 2.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News