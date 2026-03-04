Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 121.5, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 20.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.5, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 2.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59839.65, down 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

