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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound eases as US equities near two-week low

British Pound eases as US equities near two-week low

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 3:34 PM IST
The British Pound stayed muted today amid slight weakness in US equities and steady uptick in the US dollar. Market was fixated on US-Iran talks but a sustained spike in crude oil prices weighed on the risk appetite. GBP/USD pair had edged up near 1.3480 yesterday but pulled back today and currently trades down 0.18% at 1.3445. The FTSE100 index has lost 0.20% today after rising modestly in last session. The current drop has pulled index towards two-week low. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are up 0.22% at 128.88 amid choppy trades overall.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

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