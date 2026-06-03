British Pound eases as US equities near two-week low
The British Pound stayed muted today amid slight weakness in US equities and steady uptick in the US dollar. Market was fixated on US-Iran talks but a sustained spike in crude oil prices weighed on the risk appetite. GBP/USD pair had edged up near 1.3480 yesterday but pulled back today and currently trades down 0.18% at 1.3445. The FTSE100 index has lost 0.20% today after rising modestly in last session. The current drop has pulled index towards two-week low. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are up 0.22% at 128.88 amid choppy trades overall.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 3:34 PM IST