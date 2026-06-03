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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS expands its partnership with Euroclear Group

TCS expands its partnership with Euroclear Group

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

For next phase transformation of Sweden's Central Securities Depository

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Euroclear Group to drive the next phase of transformation for Sweden's Central Securities Depository (CSD).

As part of this initiative, Euroclear Sweden will deploy TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure and Quartz, TCS' advanced digital solutions, to build a resilient, future-ready, and scalable CSD platform aligned to evolving European market standards.

TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure will enable Euroclear to meet the evolving needs of financial market infrastructure institutions, supporting end-to-end operations across asset classes, including core registry, depository services, cross-border settlement, and asset servicing. Complementing this, TCS' Quartz will leverage distributed ledger technology and AI to support tokenized assets, decentralized settlements, and real-time, actionable insights.

 

Together, these solutions will help Euroclear to implement its Nordic transformation strategy, aimed at driving standardization and growth through the deployment of a modern, cloud-ready, and scalable CSD platform across Sweden and Finland. The unified platform will enable continued compliance with European standards, enhance straight through processing. The implementation of a unified platform will be achieved through a phased IT transition, including the migration of the Swedish market to the European Central Bank's TARGET2-Securities (T2S) platform for secure and efficient pan-European settlement.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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