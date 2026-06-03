Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA issues EIR for Chantilly facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals

USFDA issues EIR for Chantilly facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Granules India today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The inspection was conducted from 30 March to 03 April 2026, during which four Form 483 observations were issued.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CRISIL places Anupam Rasayan's credit ratings on watch

CRISIL places Anupam Rasayan's credit ratings on watch

Nifty trades below 23,350 mark; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 23,350 mark; European mrkt decline

Oil India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd soars 0.67%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd soars 0.67%, rises for fifth straight session

Supreme Commercial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Supreme Commercial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCMR Green Technology IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAnthropic Mythos Ai ModelMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance