USFDA issues EIR for Chantilly facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals
Granules India today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The inspection was conducted from 30 March to 03 April 2026, during which four Form 483 observations were issued.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST