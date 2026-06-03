USFDA issues EIR for Chantilly facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals

Granules India today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The inspection was conducted from 30 March to 03 April 2026, during which four Form 483 observations were issued.