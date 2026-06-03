Varroc Engineering forms strategic partnership with Suzhou Tolyy Optronics

Varroc Engineering has entered into a Strategic Cooperation arrangement with Suzhou Tolyy Optronics Co.(Tolyy) for establishing a strategic partnership for select programs to localize and supply next-generation digital cockpit and display solutions for global passenger and commercial vehicle platforms.

The collaboration combines Tolyy's display engineering and technology expertise with Varroc's manufacturing capabilities and OEM relationships, enabling localization of advanced display solutions, strengthening the Company's digital cockpit product portfolio, enhancing competitiveness in domestic and global markets and supporting future growth opportunities across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

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