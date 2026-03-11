BSE Index Services launches BSE SmallCap 500 and four factor-based indices

BSE Index Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has launched the BSE SmallCap 500 Index along with four new factor-based indices derived from the BSE SmallCap 500 universe.

The newly introduced indices include BSE SmallCap 500 Quality 50, BSE SmallCap 500 Momentum 50, BSE SmallCap 500 Low Volatility 50, and BSE SmallCap 500 Enhanced Value 50. These indices are designed to capture different investment factors within Indias small-cap segment and are reconstituted on a quarterly basis. They have a base value of 1,000 with the first value date set as 19 September 2005, along with an additional screening criterion of 90% stock trading frequency.

The BSE SmallCap 500 Index combines the constituents of the BSE 250 Smallcap Index and the BSE 250 Microcap Index, creating a broader benchmark representing the small-cap universe.

Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of BSE Index Services, said the new index family expands the companys factor-based offerings and provides transparent, rules-based benchmarks that capture key equity factors such as quality, value, momentum and low volatility in the small-cap space.

He added that the indices are expected to support product innovation and provide asset managers and institutional investors with tools to access differentiated small-cap factor exposures.

The indices can be used for passive investment strategies including ETFs and index funds, as well as for benchmarking portfolio management services (PMS), mutual fund schemes and other fund portfolios.

