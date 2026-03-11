Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 32.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2026.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 32.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.47% to Rs.438.80. Volumes stood at 13.68 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd recorded volume of 10.42 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88879 shares. The stock lost 0.19% to Rs.103.75. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 7.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64544 shares. The stock increased 13.42% to Rs.538.00. Volumes stood at 32079 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd registered volume of 10.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.12% to Rs.186.35. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32893 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.1,101.35. Volumes stood at 69885 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

