BSE SME IPO of Abram Food subscribed 2.28 times

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 32.65 lakh shares as against 14.28 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Abram Food received bids for 32,65,200 shares as against 14,28,000 shares on offer, as per BSE data as of 17:00 hours on Tuesday (24 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 98 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 14,28,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 67.33% from 93.14% pre-issue.

About 72,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 13,56,000 equity shares including anchor allocation portion. The issue and the net issue will constitute 27.71 % and 26.32 %, respectively of the post Issue paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, funding of working capital requirements of the company, issue related expenses in relation to issue and general corporate purposes.

Abram Food is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling chana, chana dal, besan, edible oil, spices, and flour (atta) under its own brand, KHERLIWALA. It manufactures, trades, and sells these products to its network of distributors. By prioritizing traditional processing techniques and in-house manufacturing practices, the company ensures that each product captures the authentic taste of Rajasthan, delighting consumers with every bite. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 64.04 crore and net profit of Rs 3.26 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

