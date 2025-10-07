Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Om Metallogic was trading at Rs 85 on the BSE, a discount of 1.16% compared with the issue price of Rs 86.

The scrip was listed at Rs 85, a discount of 1.16% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock traded within a narrow range, hitting both a high and low of Rs 85 approximately 1.47 lakh shares changed hands during the session.

BSE SME Om Metallogics IPO was subscribed 1.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 01 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 86 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,98,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 59.62% from 88.51% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for finance the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries for existing manufacturing facility, to part finance the requirement of working capital, repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and to meet general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,200; auto gains

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on Surendra Koli's plea in Nithari murder case

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC

Medanta Hospital

Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Om Metallogic is primarily engaged in processing aluminium based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots. The versatile properties of aluminium and its alloys, results in it being used in automobiles industry. Aluminium alloys are used in mostly automobiles components due to its stiffness, corrosion resistance and excellent strength to weight ratio. As of 31 August 2025, the company has total 17 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 60 crore and net profit of Rs 4.12 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

LTIMindtree secures largest strategic deal with global media giant

LTIMindtree secures largest strategic deal with global media giant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon