C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 11.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 101.49 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 11.17% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales101.4989.41 14 OPM %41.5841.82 -PBDT51.6745.04 15 PBT47.1541.85 13 NP35.8232.22 11
