Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter
SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares
Apar Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2026.
SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.2,722.75. Volumes stood at 17712 shares in the last session.
Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 14034 shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.9,822.00. Volumes stood at 1748 shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 95148 shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13614 shares. The stock lost 0.43% to Rs.5,431.10. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21914 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.1,718.60. Volumes stood at 17510 shares in the last session.
NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:17 AM IST