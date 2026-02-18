Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter
C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2026.
C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.1,186.50. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 35.32 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.36% to Rs.325.30. Volumes stood at 9.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44329 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.9,846.00. Volumes stood at 31823 shares in the last session.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 2.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.93% to Rs.1,007.05. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 28.04 lakh shares by 10:19 IST on NSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.14% to Rs.2,296.00. Volumes stood at 14.5 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:17 AM IST