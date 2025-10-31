Share India Securities standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 265.20 croreNet profit of Share India Securities declined 24.87% to Rs 73.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 265.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 366.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales265.20366.10 -28 OPM %46.5639.38 -PBDT102.07131.75 -23 PBT98.73128.75 -23 NP73.3497.62 -25
