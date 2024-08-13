Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 3.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 5.37 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance declined 3.24% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.374.77 13 OPM %62.7667.92 -PBDT2.572.47 4 PBT2.472.42 2 NP1.791.85 -3
