Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 4002.58 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 3.36% to Rs 442.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 4002.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3561.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4002.583561.34 12 OPM %18.7419.04 -PBDT771.43701.57 10 PBT628.58569.15 10 NP442.19427.81 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

