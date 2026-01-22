Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 4002.58 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 3.36% to Rs 442.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 4002.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3561.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4002.583561.3418.7419.04771.43701.57628.58569.15442.19427.81

