CG Power & Industrial Solutions commissions EHV switchgear manufacturing unit in Nashik

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced the commissioning of its extra high voltage (EHV) switchgear manufacturing facility, S3 Unit-II, in Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar, Nashik, Maharashtra. This is in addition to the S3 Unit-I manufacturing facility at Ambad, Nashik which manufactures EHV circuit breakers in the 33kV to 800kV.

The new facility will manufacture EHV Circuit Breakers in the 33 kV to 245 kV range and expands CG's EHV circuit breaker manufacturing capacity by 80%. Equipped with advanced manufacturing and testing infrastructure, including 500 kV and 350 kV high-voltage testing laboratories, the Facility has been designed to meet the growing demand for reliable power transmission equipment across domestic and international markets.

The Facility strengthens CG's ability to serve critical sectors such as utilities, railways, renewable energy, oil and gas, and transmission infrastructure projects. It will also support the company's growing export business.

Built in line with CG's commitment to responsible manufacturing, the Facility incorporates energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and water recycling infrastructure, and zero liquid discharge operations. These initiatives are expected to improve resource efficiency while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.