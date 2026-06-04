Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xeljanz Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of PF Prism C.V.

The product will be manufactured at APL Healthcare Unit IV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and will be launched immediately.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, says IMD

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, says IMD

CMR Green Technologies IPO subscribed 9.59 times

CMR Green Technologies IPO subscribed 9.59 times

Artificial Electronics appoints Girija Sankar Tripathy as new CFO

Artificial Electronics appoints Girija Sankar Tripathy as new CFO

INR settles lower as prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India; RBI eyed

INR settles lower as prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India; RBI eyed

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance