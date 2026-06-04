Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xeljanz Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of PF Prism C.V.

The product will be manufactured at APL Healthcare Unit IV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and will be launched immediately.