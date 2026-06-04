Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets
Aurobindo Pharma has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xeljanz Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of PF Prism C.V.
The product will be manufactured at APL Healthcare Unit IV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and will be launched immediately.
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST