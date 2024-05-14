Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 124.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 418.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.73% to Rs 278.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 1417.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 124.57% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 418.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.