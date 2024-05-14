Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.37% to Rs 12.86 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.81% to Rs 6.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.31% to Rs 54.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.37% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.12.868.1254.4135.4916.8717.6115.1415.892.131.238.515.831.891.007.584.941.261.006.174.51