Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 14.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 8727.00 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 14.42% to Rs 1209.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1413.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 8727.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8358.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8727.008358.6021.6327.192064.202345.701543.201874.301209.901413.70

